Mansi Financ Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore, up 32.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mansi Finance (Chennai) are:Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore in December 2022 up 32.56% from Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2022 up 209.07% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2022 up 50% from Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2021.
Mansi Financ EPS has increased to Rs. 2.67 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.86 in December 2021.
|Mansi Financ shares closed at 31.80 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 18.88% returns over the last 6 months and 38.86% over the last 12 months.
|Mansi Finance (Chennai)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.87
|1.67
|1.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.87
|1.67
|1.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.17
|0.13
|0.15
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.14
|0.13
|0.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.53
|1.38
|1.10
|Other Income
|0.20
|0.05
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.74
|1.43
|1.13
|Interest
|0.66
|0.69
|0.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.08
|0.74
|0.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.08
|0.74
|0.40
|Tax
|0.14
|0.12
|0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.94
|0.62
|0.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.94
|0.62
|0.31
|Equity Share Capital
|3.53
|3.53
|3.53
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.67
|1.75
|0.86
|Diluted EPS
|2.67
|1.75
|0.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.67
|1.75
|0.86
|Diluted EPS
|2.67
|1.75
|0.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited