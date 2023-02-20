 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mansi Financ Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore, up 32.56% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 07:36 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mansi Finance (Chennai) are:Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore in December 2022 up 32.56% from Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2022 up 209.07% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2022 up 50% from Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2021.
Mansi Financ EPS has increased to Rs. 2.67 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.86 in December 2021. Mansi Financ shares closed at 31.80 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 18.88% returns over the last 6 months and 38.86% over the last 12 months.
Mansi Finance (Chennai)
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1.871.671.41
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1.871.671.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.170.130.15
Depreciation0.030.030.05
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.140.130.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.531.381.10
Other Income0.200.050.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.741.431.13
Interest0.660.690.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.080.740.40
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.080.740.40
Tax0.140.120.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.940.620.31
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.940.620.31
Equity Share Capital3.533.533.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.671.750.86
Diluted EPS2.671.750.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.671.750.86
Diluted EPS2.671.750.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 20, 2023 07:21 pm