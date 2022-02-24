Mansi Financ Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore, down 10.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore in December 2021 down 10.24% from Rs. 1.57 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021 down 21.17% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2021 down 11.28% from Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2020.

Mansi Financ EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.86 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.10 in December 2020.

Mansi Financ shares closed at 23.80 on February 23, 2022 (BSE)