Mansi Financ Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.57 crore, down 5.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.57 crore in December 2020 down 5.08% from Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2020 up 54.53% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2020 down 2.92% from Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2019.

Mansi Financ EPS has increased to Rs. 1.10 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.71 in December 2019.

Mansi Financ shares closed at 22.05 on February 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given -44.74% returns over the last 6 months and -35.15% over the last 12 months.