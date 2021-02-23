Mansi Financ Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.57 crore, down 5.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.57 crore in December 2020 down 5.08% from Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2020 up 54.53% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2020 down 2.92% from Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2019.

Mansi Financ EPS has increased to Rs. 1.10 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.71 in December 2019.

Mansi Financ shares closed at 24.30 on February 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given -38.79% returns over the last 6 months