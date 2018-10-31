Manraj Hsg Fin Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 0% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in September 2018 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2018 down 30.8% from Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2018 up 125% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2017.

Manraj Hsg Fin shares closed at 17.50 on September 19, 2018 (BSE)