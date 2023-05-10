Manorama Indust Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 101.74 crore, up 31.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 101.74 crore in March 2023 up 31.04% from Rs. 77.64 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.00 crore in March 2023 up 46.49% from Rs. 6.82 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.79 crore in March 2023 up 51.42% from Rs. 13.07 crore in March 2022.

Manorama Indust EPS has increased to Rs. 8.39 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.87 in March 2022.

Manorama Indust shares closed at 1,096.90 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.51% returns over the last 6 months