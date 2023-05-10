English
    Manorama Indust Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 101.74 crore, up 31.04% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Manorama Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 101.74 crore in March 2023 up 31.04% from Rs. 77.64 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.00 crore in March 2023 up 46.49% from Rs. 6.82 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.79 crore in March 2023 up 51.42% from Rs. 13.07 crore in March 2022.

    Manorama Indust EPS has increased to Rs. 8.39 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.87 in March 2022.

    Manorama Indust shares closed at 1,096.90 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.51% returns over the last 6 months

    Manorama Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations101.7495.3877.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations101.7495.3877.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials53.2850.8124.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks14.318.5820.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.903.622.69
    Depreciation3.243.132.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.7717.1618.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.2512.089.47
    Other Income3.301.221.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.5513.3111.00
    Interest2.412.341.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.1410.969.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.1410.969.50
    Tax4.143.802.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.007.166.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.007.166.82
    Equity Share Capital11.9211.9211.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.396.015.87
    Diluted EPS8.386.005.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.396.015.87
    Diluted EPS8.386.005.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Manorama Indust #Manorama Industries #Results
    first published: May 10, 2023 09:11 am