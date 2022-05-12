 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Manorama Indust Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 77.64 crore, up 16.12% Y-o-Y

May 12, 2022 / 02:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Manorama Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 77.64 crore in March 2022 up 16.12% from Rs. 66.87 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.82 crore in March 2022 up 64.2% from Rs. 4.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.07 crore in March 2022 up 20.02% from Rs. 10.89 crore in March 2021.

Manorama Indust EPS has increased to Rs. 5.87 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.73 in March 2021.

Manorama Indust shares closed at 1,038.30 on May 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -28.46% returns over the last 6 months and 11.53% over the last 12 months.

Manorama Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 77.64 68.73 66.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 77.64 68.73 66.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 24.18 31.85 24.23
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 1.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 20.94 7.30 18.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.69 2.89 1.38
Depreciation 2.07 2.06 2.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.30 17.84 13.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.47 6.79 6.33
Other Income 1.52 2.98 2.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.00 9.77 8.82
Interest 1.50 1.53 2.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.50 8.24 6.56
Exceptional Items -- -- -3.96
P/L Before Tax 9.50 8.24 2.59
Tax 2.67 2.54 2.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.82 5.71 0.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- 3.96
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.82 5.71 4.16
Equity Share Capital 11.92 11.92 11.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 134.46
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.87 4.91 3.73
Diluted EPS 5.87 4.91 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.87 4.91 3.73
Diluted EPS 5.87 4.91 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Manorama Indust #Manorama Industries #Results
first published: May 12, 2022 02:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.