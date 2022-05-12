Manorama Indust Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 77.64 crore, up 16.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.64 crore in March 2022 up 16.12% from Rs. 66.87 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.82 crore in March 2022 up 64.2% from Rs. 4.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.07 crore in March 2022 up 20.02% from Rs. 10.89 crore in March 2021.

Manorama Indust EPS has increased to Rs. 5.87 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.73 in March 2021.

Manorama Indust shares closed at 1,038.30 on May 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -28.46% returns over the last 6 months and 11.53% over the last 12 months.