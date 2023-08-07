English
    Manorama Indust Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 111.56 crore, up 52.89% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:05 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Manorama Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 111.56 crore in June 2023 up 52.89% from Rs. 72.97 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.55 crore in June 2023 up 70.69% from Rs. 6.77 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.84 crore in June 2023 up 64.71% from Rs. 13.26 crore in June 2022.

    Manorama Indust EPS has increased to Rs. 9.69 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.68 in June 2022.

    Manorama Indust shares closed at 1,703.15 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 69.38% returns over the last 6 months and 49.31% over the last 12 months.

    Manorama Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations111.56101.7472.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations111.56101.7472.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials77.3953.2848.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.5114.31-6.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.862.902.94
    Depreciation2.993.241.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.1814.7715.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.6613.2510.76
    Other Income3.193.300.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.8516.5511.41
    Interest2.382.411.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.4714.149.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.4714.149.57
    Tax4.914.142.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.5510.006.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.5510.006.77
    Equity Share Capital11.9211.9211.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.698.395.68
    Diluted EPS9.698.385.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.698.395.68
    Diluted EPS9.698.385.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:00 am

