Manorama Indust Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 111.56 crore, up 52.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 111.56 crore in June 2023 up 52.89% from Rs. 72.97 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.55 crore in June 2023 up 70.69% from Rs. 6.77 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.84 crore in June 2023 up 64.71% from Rs. 13.26 crore in June 2022.

Manorama Indust EPS has increased to Rs. 9.69 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.68 in June 2022.

Manorama Indust shares closed at 1,703.15 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 69.38% returns over the last 6 months and 49.31% over the last 12 months.