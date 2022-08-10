Manorama Indust Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 72.97 crore, up 18.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.97 crore in June 2022 up 18.47% from Rs. 61.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.77 crore in June 2022 up 26.66% from Rs. 5.34 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.26 crore in June 2022 up 28.12% from Rs. 10.35 crore in June 2021.

Manorama Indust EPS has increased to Rs. 5.68 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.80 in June 2021.

Manorama Indust shares closed at 1,214.90 on August 08, 2022 (NSE)