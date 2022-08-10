 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Manorama Indust Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 72.97 crore, up 18.47% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 12:26 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Manorama Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 72.97 crore in June 2022 up 18.47% from Rs. 61.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.77 crore in June 2022 up 26.66% from Rs. 5.34 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.26 crore in June 2022 up 28.12% from Rs. 10.35 crore in June 2021.

Manorama Indust EPS has increased to Rs. 5.68 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.80 in June 2021.

Manorama Indust shares closed at 1,214.90 on August 08, 2022 (NSE)

Manorama Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 72.97 77.64 61.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 72.97 77.64 61.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 48.29 24.18 45.10
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.49
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.61 20.94 -10.54
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.94 2.69 2.67
Depreciation 1.85 2.07 1.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.74 18.30 14.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.76 9.47 7.46
Other Income 0.66 1.52 1.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.41 11.00 8.55
Interest 1.84 1.50 0.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.57 9.50 7.55
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 9.57 9.50 7.55
Tax 2.80 2.67 2.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.77 6.82 5.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.77 6.82 5.34
Equity Share Capital 11.92 11.92 11.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.68 5.87 4.80
Diluted EPS 5.67 5.87 4.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.68 5.87 4.80
Diluted EPS 5.67 5.87 4.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 12:22 pm
