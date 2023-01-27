Manorama Indust Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 95.38 crore, up 38.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.38 crore in December 2022 up 38.76% from Rs. 68.73 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.16 crore in December 2022 up 25.57% from Rs. 5.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.44 crore in December 2022 up 38.97% from Rs. 11.83 crore in December 2021.