English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Manorama Indust Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 95.38 crore, up 38.76% Y-o-Y

    January 27, 2023 / 11:56 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Manorama Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 95.38 crore in December 2022 up 38.76% from Rs. 68.73 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.16 crore in December 2022 up 25.57% from Rs. 5.71 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.44 crore in December 2022 up 38.97% from Rs. 11.83 crore in December 2021.

    Manorama Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations95.3880.7168.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations95.3880.7168.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials50.8145.7431.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.581.277.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.623.362.89
    Depreciation3.132.632.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.1618.2117.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.089.516.79
    Other Income1.220.952.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.3110.459.77
    Interest2.342.071.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.968.398.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.968.398.24
    Tax3.802.542.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.165.855.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.165.855.71
    Equity Share Capital11.9211.9211.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.014.904.91
    Diluted EPS6.004.904.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.014.904.91
    Diluted EPS6.004.904.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited