Manorama Indust Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 68.73 crore, up 5.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.73 crore in December 2021 up 5.83% from Rs. 64.95 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.71 crore in December 2021 up 8.49% from Rs. 5.26 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.83 crore in December 2021 down 8.01% from Rs. 12.86 crore in December 2020.

Manorama Indust EPS has increased to Rs. 4.91 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.73 in December 2020.

Manorama Indust shares closed at 1,312.85 on February 08, 2022 (BSE)