English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Mankind Pharma Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,052.67 crore, up 18.94% Y-o-Y

    June 07, 2023 / 11:04 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mankind Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,052.67 crore in March 2023 up 18.94% from Rs. 1,725.76 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 285.44 crore in March 2023 up 50.17% from Rs. 190.08 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 464.19 crore in March 2023 up 45.81% from Rs. 318.36 crore in March 2022.

    Mankind Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 7.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.74 in March 2022.

    Mankind Pharma shares closed at 1,490.30 on June 06, 2023 (BSE)

    Mankind Pharma
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,052.672,090.93
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations2,052.672,090.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials462.10453.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods198.20196.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.3828.50
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost495.88471.49
    Depreciation84.5284.79
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses466.42503.96
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax332.16352.25
    Other Income47.5137.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax379.67389.39
    Interest5.1612.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax374.51376.63
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax374.51376.63
    Tax83.5983.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities290.93293.36
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period290.93293.36
    Minority Interest-8.26-11.57
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.772.36
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates285.44284.15
    Equity Share Capital40.0640.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.137.09
    Diluted EPS7.137.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.137.09
    Diluted EPS7.137.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Mankind Pharma #Pharmaceuticals & Drugs #Results
    first published: Jun 7, 2023 11:00 am