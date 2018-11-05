Manjeera Const Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 9.10 crore, up 2358.28% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Manjeera Constructions are:

Net Sales at Rs 9.10 crore in September 2018 up 2358.28% from Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2018 up 122.94% from Rs. 3.07 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.56 crore in September 2018 up 533.33% from Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2017.

Manjeera Const EPS has increased to Rs. 0.56 in September 2018 from Rs. 2.46 in September 2017.

Manjeera Const shares closed at 62.20 on January 23, 2015 (NSE)