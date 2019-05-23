Manjeera Const Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 35.57 crore, up 40.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.57 crore in March 2019 up 40.92% from Rs. 25.24 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2019 down 62.98% from Rs. 3.88 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.10 crore in March 2019 down 59.58% from Rs. 7.67 crore in March 2018.

Manjeera Const EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.15 in March 2019 from Rs. 5.56 in March 2018.

Manjeera Const shares closed at 62.20 on January 23, 2015 (NSE)