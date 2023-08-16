Manjeera Const Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.07 crore, down 57.85% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 4.07 9.21 9.65 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 4.07 9.21 9.65 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 4.94 9.20 8.29 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.37 -0.31 0.59 Depreciation 0.07 0.08 0.08 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.19 2.55 1.42 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.51 -2.30 -0.73 Other Income 3.07 3.44 3.87 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.56 1.14 3.14 Interest 1.66 1.33 2.51 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.10 -0.19 0.63 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -1.10 -0.19 0.63 Tax -0.37 -0.07 0.33 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.73 -0.12 0.29 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.73 -0.12 0.29 Equity Share Capital 12.51 12.51 12.51 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.58 -0.09 0.23 Diluted EPS -0.58 -0.09 0.23 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.58 -0.09 0.23 Diluted EPS -0.58 -0.09 0.23 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited