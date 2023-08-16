English
    Manjeera Const Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.07 crore, down 57.85% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 05:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Manjeera Constructions are:Net Sales at Rs 4.07 crore in June 2023 down 57.85% from Rs. 9.65 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2023 down 348.45% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2023 down 80.43% from Rs. 3.22 crore in June 2022.Manjeera Const shares closed at 62.20 on January 23, 2015 (NSE)
    Manjeera Constructions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.079.219.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.079.219.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.949.208.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.37-0.310.59
    Depreciation0.070.080.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.192.551.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.51-2.30-0.73
    Other Income3.073.443.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.561.143.14
    Interest1.661.332.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.10-0.190.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.10-0.190.63
    Tax-0.37-0.070.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.73-0.120.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.73-0.120.29
    Equity Share Capital12.5112.5112.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.58-0.090.23
    Diluted EPS-0.58-0.090.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.58-0.090.23
    Diluted EPS-0.58-0.090.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 05:00 pm

