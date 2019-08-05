Manjeera Const Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 36.37 crore, up 199.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.37 crore in June 2019 up 199.04% from Rs. 12.16 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.58 crore in June 2019 up 34.29% from Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.93 crore in June 2019 up 39.86% from Rs. 4.24 crore in June 2018.

Manjeera Const EPS has increased to Rs. 1.26 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.94 in June 2018.

Manjeera Const shares closed at 62.20 on January 23, 2015 (NSE)