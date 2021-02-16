Manjeera Const Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.88 crore, down 42.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.88 crore in December 2020 down 42.93% from Rs. 15.55 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.01 crore in December 2020 up 253.27% from Rs. 2.62 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.94 crore in December 2020 up 264.81% from Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2019.

Manjeera Const EPS has increased to Rs. 3.21 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.09 in December 2019.

