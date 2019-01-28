Manjeera Const Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 19.89 crore, up 19.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.89 crore in December 2018 up 19.45% from Rs. 16.65 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2018 down 119.07% from Rs. 3.02 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.18 crore in December 2018 down 20.23% from Rs. 5.24 crore in December 2017.

Manjeera Const shares closed at 62.20 on January 23, 2015 (NSE)