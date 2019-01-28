Manjeera Const Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 19.89 crore, up 19.45% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Manjeera Constructions are:
Net Sales at Rs 19.89 crore in December 2018 up 19.45% from Rs. 16.65 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2018 down 119.07% from Rs. 3.02 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.18 crore in December 2018 down 20.23% from Rs. 5.24 crore in December 2017.
Manjeera Const shares closed at 62.20 on January 23, 2015 (NSE)
|
|Manjeera Constructions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.89
|9.10
|16.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.89
|9.10
|16.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.80
|0.61
|0.49
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.11
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.74
|8.04
|13.92
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.23
|0.33
|2.13
|Other Income
|2.83
|4.12
|3.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.07
|4.45
|5.13
|Interest
|4.65
|3.74
|2.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.58
|0.72
|3.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.58
|0.72
|3.01
|Tax
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.57
|0.70
|3.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.57
|0.70
|3.02
|Equity Share Capital
|12.51
|12.51
|12.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.46
|0.56
|2.41
|Diluted EPS
|-0.46
|0.56
|2.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.46
|0.56
|2.41
|Diluted EPS
|-0.46
|0.56
|2.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited