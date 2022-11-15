 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Manjeera Const Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.64 crore, up 53.98% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Manjeera Constructions are:

Net Sales at Rs 28.64 crore in September 2022 up 53.98% from Rs. 18.60 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.07 crore in September 2022 down 5.21% from Rs. 11.47 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.38 crore in September 2022 down 56.6% from Rs. 3.18 crore in September 2021.

Manjeera Constructions
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 28.64 22.77 18.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 28.64 22.77 18.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 19.98 14.92 7.73
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.13 1.00 0.81
Depreciation 1.40 1.39 1.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.44 6.26 7.07
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.31 -0.80 1.45
Other Income 1.29 1.91 0.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.02 1.11 1.64
Interest 11.49 11.43 12.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -11.51 -10.32 -11.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -11.51 -10.32 -11.14
Tax 0.56 0.42 0.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -12.07 -10.74 -11.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -12.07 -10.74 -11.47
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -12.07 -10.74 -11.47
Equity Share Capital 12.51 12.51 12.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -9.65 -8.59 -9.17
Diluted EPS -9.65 -8.59 -9.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -9.65 -8.59 -9.17
Diluted EPS -9.65 -8.59 -9.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Manjeera Const #Manjeera Constructions
first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:33 am