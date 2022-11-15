Manjeera Const Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.64 crore, up 53.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Manjeera Constructions are:
Net Sales at Rs 28.64 crore in September 2022 up 53.98% from Rs. 18.60 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.07 crore in September 2022 down 5.21% from Rs. 11.47 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.38 crore in September 2022 down 56.6% from Rs. 3.18 crore in September 2021.
Manjeera Const shares closed at 62.20 on January 23, 2015 (NSE)
|
|Manjeera Constructions
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|28.64
|22.77
|18.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|28.64
|22.77
|18.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|19.98
|14.92
|7.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.13
|1.00
|0.81
|Depreciation
|1.40
|1.39
|1.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.44
|6.26
|7.07
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.31
|-0.80
|1.45
|Other Income
|1.29
|1.91
|0.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|1.11
|1.64
|Interest
|11.49
|11.43
|12.78
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.51
|-10.32
|-11.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.51
|-10.32
|-11.14
|Tax
|0.56
|0.42
|0.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-12.07
|-10.74
|-11.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-12.07
|-10.74
|-11.47
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-12.07
|-10.74
|-11.47
|Equity Share Capital
|12.51
|12.51
|12.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.65
|-8.59
|-9.17
|Diluted EPS
|-9.65
|-8.59
|-9.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.65
|-8.59
|-9.17
|Diluted EPS
|-9.65
|-8.59
|-9.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited