Manjeera Const Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.64 crore, up 53.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.64 crore in September 2022 up 53.98% from Rs. 18.60 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.07 crore in September 2022 down 5.21% from Rs. 11.47 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.38 crore in September 2022 down 56.6% from Rs. 3.18 crore in September 2021.

Manjeera Const shares closed at 62.20 on January 23, 2015 (NSE)