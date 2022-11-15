English
    Manjeera Const Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.64 crore, up 53.98% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Manjeera Constructions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 28.64 crore in September 2022 up 53.98% from Rs. 18.60 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.07 crore in September 2022 down 5.21% from Rs. 11.47 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.38 crore in September 2022 down 56.6% from Rs. 3.18 crore in September 2021.

    Manjeera Const shares closed at 62.20 on January 23, 2015 (NSE)

    Manjeera Constructions
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations28.6422.7718.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations28.6422.7718.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.9814.927.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.131.000.81
    Depreciation1.401.391.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.446.267.07
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.31-0.801.45
    Other Income1.291.910.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.021.111.64
    Interest11.4911.4312.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-11.51-10.32-11.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-11.51-10.32-11.14
    Tax0.560.420.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-12.07-10.74-11.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-12.07-10.74-11.47
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-12.07-10.74-11.47
    Equity Share Capital12.5112.5112.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-9.65-8.59-9.17
    Diluted EPS-9.65-8.59-9.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-9.65-8.59-9.17
    Diluted EPS-9.65-8.59-9.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

