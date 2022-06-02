Manjeera Const Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.44 crore, up 55.36% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Manjeera Constructions are:
Net Sales at Rs 24.44 crore in March 2022 up 55.36% from Rs. 15.73 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.46 crore in March 2022 up 55.09% from Rs. 23.29 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.32 crore in March 2022 up 18200% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.
Manjeera Const shares closed at 23.10 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.24% returns over the last 12 months.
|
|Manjeera Constructions
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|24.44
|34.14
|15.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|24.44
|34.14
|15.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|15.24
|--
|8.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.58
|0.88
|0.95
|Depreciation
|1.43
|1.51
|1.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.22
|30.33
|7.10
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.97
|1.42
|-1.97
|Other Income
|3.92
|1.22
|0.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.89
|2.63
|-1.46
|Interest
|15.42
|11.04
|21.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.53
|-8.40
|-22.92
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.53
|-8.40
|-22.92
|Tax
|0.93
|0.60
|0.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.46
|-9.00
|-23.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.46
|-9.00
|-23.29
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-10.46
|-9.00
|-23.29
|Equity Share Capital
|12.51
|12.51
|12.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.36
|-7.20
|-18.73
|Diluted EPS
|-8.36
|-7.20
|-18.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.36
|-7.20
|-18.73
|Diluted EPS
|-8.36
|-7.20
|-18.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited