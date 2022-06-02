 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Manjeera Const Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.44 crore, up 55.36% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:11 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Manjeera Constructions are:

Net Sales at Rs 24.44 crore in March 2022 up 55.36% from Rs. 15.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.46 crore in March 2022 up 55.09% from Rs. 23.29 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.32 crore in March 2022 up 18200% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

Manjeera Const shares closed at 23.10 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.24% returns over the last 12 months.

Manjeera Constructions
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 24.44 34.14 15.73
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 24.44 34.14 15.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 15.24 -- 8.16
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.58 0.88 0.95
Depreciation 1.43 1.51 1.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.22 30.33 7.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.97 1.42 -1.97
Other Income 3.92 1.22 0.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.89 2.63 -1.46
Interest 15.42 11.04 21.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -9.53 -8.40 -22.92
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -9.53 -8.40 -22.92
Tax 0.93 0.60 0.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -10.46 -9.00 -23.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -10.46 -9.00 -23.29
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -10.46 -9.00 -23.29
Equity Share Capital 12.51 12.51 12.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -8.36 -7.20 -18.73
Diluted EPS -8.36 -7.20 -18.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -8.36 -7.20 -18.73
Diluted EPS -8.36 -7.20 -18.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:00 pm
