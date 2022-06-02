Manjeera Const Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.44 crore, up 55.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.44 crore in March 2022 up 55.36% from Rs. 15.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.46 crore in March 2022 up 55.09% from Rs. 23.29 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.32 crore in March 2022 up 18200% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

Manjeera Const shares closed at 23.10 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.24% returns over the last 12 months.