Manjeera Const Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.73 crore, down 76.5% Y-o-Y
July 06, 2021 / 07:21 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Manjeera Constructions are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.73 crore in March 2021 down 76.5% from Rs. 66.92 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.29 crore in March 2021 down 162.75% from Rs. 8.87 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021 down 98.01% from Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2020.
Manjeera Const shares closed at 29.90 on July 05, 2021 (BSE)
|Manjeera Constructions
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.73
|20.37
|66.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.73
|20.37
|66.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.16
|--
|52.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|7.49
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.95
|0.83
|1.32
|Depreciation
|1.50
|1.53
|1.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.10
|5.44
|12.01
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.97
|5.08
|-0.83
|Other Income
|0.52
|0.29
|1.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.46
|5.37
|0.44
|Interest
|21.46
|12.70
|8.97
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-22.92
|-7.33
|-8.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-22.92
|-7.33
|-8.52
|Tax
|0.38
|-1.57
|0.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-23.29
|-5.76
|-8.87
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-23.29
|-5.76
|-8.87
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-23.29
|-5.76
|-8.87
|Equity Share Capital
|12.51
|12.51
|12.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-18.73
|-4.57
|-6.99
|Diluted EPS
|-18.73
|-4.57
|-6.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-18.73
|-4.57
|-6.99
|Diluted EPS
|-18.73
|-4.57
|-6.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited