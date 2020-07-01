Manjeera Const Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 66.92 crore, up 5.29% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Manjeera Constructions are:
Net Sales at Rs 66.92 crore in March 2020 up 5.29% from Rs. 63.56 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.87 crore in March 2020 down 742.55% from Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2020 down 65.93% from Rs. 5.90 crore in March 2019.
|Manjeera Constructions
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|66.92
|42.38
|63.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|66.92
|42.38
|63.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|52.86
|29.95
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.32
|1.38
|1.95
|Depreciation
|1.57
|1.59
|1.77
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.01
|12.73
|58.81
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.83
|-3.27
|1.03
|Other Income
|1.28
|-0.37
|3.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.44
|-3.64
|4.13
|Interest
|8.97
|12.76
|5.83
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.52
|-16.40
|-1.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.52
|-16.40
|-1.71
|Tax
|0.34
|-0.12
|0.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.87
|-16.28
|-1.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.87
|-16.28
|-1.84
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|0.18
|0.80
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|-0.01
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-8.87
|-16.10
|-1.05
|Equity Share Capital
|12.51
|12.51
|12.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.99
|-12.88
|-0.83
|Diluted EPS
|-6.99
|-12.88
|-0.83
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.99
|-12.88
|-0.83
|Diluted EPS
|-6.99
|-12.88
|-0.83
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:13 am