Manjeera Const Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 86.73 crore, up 54.65% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Manjeera Constructions are:
Net Sales at Rs 86.73 crore in June 2019 up 54.65% from Rs. 56.08 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.39 crore in June 2019 down 576.21% from Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.90 crore in June 2019 up 7.61% from Rs. 9.20 crore in June 2018.
Manjeera Const shares closed at 62.20 on January 23, 2015 (NSE)
First Published on Aug 5, 2019 12:11 pm