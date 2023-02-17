Manjeera Const Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.44 crore, down 63.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Manjeera Constructions are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.44 crore in December 2022 down 63.57% from Rs. 34.14 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.47 crore in December 2022 down 49.62% from Rs. 9.00 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2022 down 120.05% from Rs. 4.14 crore in December 2021.
Manjeera Const shares closed at 32.65 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.93% returns over the last 6 months and 21.83% over the last 12 months.
|
|Manjeera Constructions
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.44
|28.64
|34.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.44
|28.64
|34.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.52
|19.98
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.76
|1.13
|0.88
|Depreciation
|1.41
|1.40
|1.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.79
|7.44
|30.33
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.04
|-1.31
|1.42
|Other Income
|1.80
|1.29
|1.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.24
|-0.02
|2.63
|Interest
|10.77
|11.49
|11.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.01
|-11.51
|-8.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.01
|-11.51
|-8.40
|Tax
|0.46
|0.56
|0.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.47
|-12.07
|-9.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.47
|-12.07
|-9.00
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-13.47
|-12.07
|-9.00
|Equity Share Capital
|12.51
|12.51
|12.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.77
|-9.65
|-7.20
|Diluted EPS
|-10.77
|-9.65
|-7.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.77
|-9.65
|-7.20
|Diluted EPS
|-10.77
|-9.65
|-7.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited