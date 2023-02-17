 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Manjeera Const Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.44 crore, down 63.57% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Manjeera Constructions are:

Net Sales at Rs 12.44 crore in December 2022 down 63.57% from Rs. 34.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.47 crore in December 2022 down 49.62% from Rs. 9.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2022 down 120.05% from Rs. 4.14 crore in December 2021.

Manjeera Constructions
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 12.44 28.64 34.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 12.44 28.64 34.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 7.52 19.98 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.76 1.13 0.88
Depreciation 1.41 1.40 1.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.79 7.44 30.33
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.04 -1.31 1.42
Other Income 1.80 1.29 1.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.24 -0.02 2.63
Interest 10.77 11.49 11.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -13.01 -11.51 -8.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -13.01 -11.51 -8.40
Tax 0.46 0.56 0.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -13.47 -12.07 -9.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -13.47 -12.07 -9.00
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -13.47 -12.07 -9.00
Equity Share Capital 12.51 12.51 12.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -10.77 -9.65 -7.20
Diluted EPS -10.77 -9.65 -7.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -10.77 -9.65 -7.20
Diluted EPS -10.77 -9.65 -7.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
