Manjeera Const Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.44 crore, down 63.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.44 crore in December 2022 down 63.57% from Rs. 34.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.47 crore in December 2022 down 49.62% from Rs. 9.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2022 down 120.05% from Rs. 4.14 crore in December 2021.