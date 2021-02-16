Manjeera Const Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 20.37 crore, down 51.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.37 crore in December 2020 down 51.93% from Rs. 42.38 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.76 crore in December 2020 up 64.23% from Rs. 16.10 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.90 crore in December 2020 up 436.59% from Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2019.

Manjeera Const shares closed at 62.20 on January 23, 2015 (NSE)