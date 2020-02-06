Manjeera Const Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 42.38 crore, down 17.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.38 crore in December 2019 down 17.64% from Rs. 51.46 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.10 crore in December 2019 down 33.96% from Rs. 12.02 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2019 down 159.94% from Rs. 3.42 crore in December 2018.

Manjeera Const shares closed at 62.20 on January 23, 2015 (NSE)