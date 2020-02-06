Manjeera Const Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 42.38 crore, down 17.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Manjeera Constructions are:
Net Sales at Rs 42.38 crore in December 2019 down 17.64% from Rs. 51.46 crore in December 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.10 crore in December 2019 down 33.96% from Rs. 12.02 crore in December 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2019 down 159.94% from Rs. 3.42 crore in December 2018.
Manjeera Const shares closed at 62.20 on January 23, 2015 (NSE)
|Manjeera Constructions
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'19
|Sep'19
|Dec'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|42.38
|38.93
|51.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|42.38
|38.93
|51.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|29.95
|25.93
|-34.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.38
|1.75
|1.72
|Depreciation
|1.59
|1.60
|1.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.73
|12.83
|79.61
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.27
|-3.17
|2.82
|Other Income
|-0.37
|0.96
|-0.77
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.64
|-2.21
|2.06
|Interest
|12.76
|12.62
|14.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-16.40
|-14.84
|-12.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-16.40
|-14.84
|-12.05
|Tax
|-0.12
|0.12
|-0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-16.28
|-14.96
|-12.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-16.28
|-14.96
|-12.02
|Minority Interest
|0.18
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-16.10
|-14.96
|-12.02
|Equity Share Capital
|12.51
|12.51
|12.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.88
|-12.09
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-12.88
|-12.09
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.88
|-12.09
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-12.88
|-12.09
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Feb 6, 2020 11:40 am