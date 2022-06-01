Manipal Finance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 50.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in March 2022 down 50.23% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022 down 167.8% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 200% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

Manipal Finance shares closed at 8.58 on March 23, 2022 (BSE)