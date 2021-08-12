Manipal Finance Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 164.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in June 2021 up 164.77% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2021 up 2013.29% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021 up 250% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

Manipal Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.33 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2020.

Manipal Finance shares closed at 5.84 on July 14, 2021 (BSE)