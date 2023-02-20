 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Manipal Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 17.47% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Manipal Finance Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 17.47% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 172.53% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

Manipal Finance Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.07 0.06 0.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.07 0.06 0.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.03 0.03 0.03
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.02 0.03 0.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.02 0.00 0.00
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.03 0.00 0.00
Interest 0.07 0.03 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.04 -0.03 0.00
Exceptional Items -- -- 0.06
P/L Before Tax -0.04 -0.03 0.06
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.04 -0.03 0.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.04 -0.03 0.06
Equity Share Capital 8.38 8.38 8.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 -0.04 0.77
Diluted EPS -0.05 -0.04 0.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 -0.04 0.77
Diluted EPS -0.05 -0.04 0.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited