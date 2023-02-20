Manipal Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 17.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 17.47% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 172.53% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

Manipal Finance shares closed at 6.77 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -31.48% returns over the last 12 months.