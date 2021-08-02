Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers Q1 net surges two-folds to Rs 24.32 crore

Representative Image

Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers (MCF) on Monday reported a more than two-fold jump in net profit for the quarter ending June at Rs 24.32 crore compared to the same period of the previous financial year.

The company's net profit for the corresponding quarter of 2020-21, stood at Rs 11.01 crore, MCF said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review increased 29.70 per cent to Rs 687.19 crore compared to Rs 529.79 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Shares of the company on Monday closed at Rs 82.40, up 3.91 per cent on BSE.