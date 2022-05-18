 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mangalore Chem Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 718.88 crore, up 20.13% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 03:51 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers are:

Net Sales at Rs 718.88 crore in March 2022 up 20.13% from Rs. 598.41 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.49 crore in March 2022 down 76.33% from Rs. 14.73 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.96 crore in March 2022 down 37.6% from Rs. 51.22 crore in March 2021.

Mangalore Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.24 in March 2021.

Mangalore Chem shares closed at 101.80 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 54.01% returns over the last 6 months and 15.16% over the last 12 months.

Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 718.88 761.70 598.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 718.88 761.70 598.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 607.65 428.78 298.86
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.17 0.43 24.34
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -168.77 38.95 30.67
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.62 16.97 14.89
Depreciation 12.29 12.92 16.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 237.96 210.59 182.75
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.94 53.05 30.73
Other Income 7.73 4.68 4.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.67 57.72 35.05
Interest 15.51 10.51 11.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.16 47.21 23.97
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.16 47.21 23.97
Tax 0.67 16.14 9.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.49 31.07 14.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.49 31.07 14.73
Equity Share Capital 118.55 118.55 118.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.29 2.62 1.24
Diluted EPS 0.29 2.62 1.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.29 2.62 1.24
Diluted EPS 0.29 2.62 1.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
