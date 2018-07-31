Mangalore Chem standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 670.64 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 670.64 634.17 592.85 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 670.64 634.17 592.85 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 294.68 339.96 298.45 Purchase of Traded Goods 241.43 123.36 376.24 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -38.34 -44.02 -260.16 Power & Fuel 44.74 67.18 50.81 Employees Cost 17.90 14.65 16.77 Depreciation 9.04 8.32 8.87 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 77.50 93.34 81.79 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.68 31.39 20.10 Other Income 2.67 8.90 0.59 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.35 40.29 20.69 Interest 33.21 27.21 24.76 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.86 13.07 -4.07 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -6.86 13.07 -4.07 Tax -2.94 -7.23 -0.88 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.91 20.30 -3.19 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.91 20.30 -3.19 Equity Share Capital 118.55 118.55 118.55 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.33 1.71 -0.27 Diluted EPS -0.33 1.71 -0.27 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.33 1.71 -0.27 Diluted EPS -0.33 1.71 -0.27 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited