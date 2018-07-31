Mangalore Chem standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 670.64 crore

Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 670.64 crore and a net loss of Rs 3.91 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018 Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 670.64 crore and a net loss of Rs 3.91 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 592.85 crore and net loss was Rs 3.19 crore. Mangalore Chem shares closed at 65.95 on August 31, 2017 (NSE) and has given -8.85% returns over the last 6 months and -3.16% over the last 12 months. Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 670.64 634.17 592.85 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 670.64 634.17 592.85 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 294.68 339.96 298.45 Purchase of Traded Goods 241.43 123.36 376.24 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -38.34 -44.02 -260.16 Power & Fuel 44.74 67.18 50.81 Employees Cost 17.90 14.65 16.77 Depreciation 9.04 8.32 8.87 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 77.50 93.34 81.79 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.68 31.39 20.10 Other Income 2.67 8.90 0.59 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.35 40.29 20.69 Interest 33.21 27.21 24.76 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.86 13.07 -4.07 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -6.86 13.07 -4.07 Tax -2.94 -7.23 -0.88 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.91 20.30 -3.19 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.91 20.30 -3.19 Equity Share Capital 118.55 118.55 118.55 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.33 1.71 -0.27 Diluted EPS -0.33 1.71 -0.27 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.33 1.71 -0.27 Diluted EPS -0.33 1.71 -0.27 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Jul 31, 2018 04:23 pm