Mangalam Seeds Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.80 crore, up 147.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.80 crore in March 2023 up 147.43% from Rs. 6.39 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.39 crore in March 2023 up 339.29% from Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.89 crore in March 2023 up 268.13% from Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2022.

Mangalam Seeds EPS has increased to Rs. 4.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.91 in March 2022.

Mangalam Seeds shares closed at 184.90 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 105.22% returns over the last 6 months and 100.87% over the last 12 months.