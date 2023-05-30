English
    Mangalam Seeds Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.80 crore, up 147.43% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 03:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mangalam Seeds are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.80 crore in March 2023 up 147.43% from Rs. 6.39 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.39 crore in March 2023 up 339.29% from Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.89 crore in March 2023 up 268.13% from Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2022.

    Mangalam Seeds EPS has increased to Rs. 4.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.91 in March 2022.

    Mangalam Seeds shares closed at 184.90 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 105.22% returns over the last 6 months and 100.87% over the last 12 months.

    Mangalam Seeds
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.8021.066.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.8021.066.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials-10.023.951.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods19.934.552.90
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.255.65-1.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.630.670.55
    Depreciation0.280.280.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.581.661.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.654.291.37
    Other Income-0.040.030.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.614.321.38
    Interest0.370.370.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.243.951.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.243.951.07
    Tax0.850.720.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.393.221.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.393.221.00
    Equity Share Capital10.9810.9810.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.072.870.91
    Diluted EPS4.072.870.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.072.870.91
    Diluted EPS4.072.870.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 03:00 pm