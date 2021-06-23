Mangalam Seeds Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.94 crore, down 99.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.94 crore in March 2021 down 99.1% from Rs. 1,213.66 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2021 down 37.26% from Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.35 crore in March 2021 down 92.13% from Rs. 29.85 crore in March 2020.

Mangalam Seeds EPS has increased to Rs. 1.23 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.16 in March 2020.

Mangalam Seeds shares closed at 96.20 on June 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 36.84% returns over the last 6 months and 41.47% over the last 12 months.