Mangalam Seeds Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.01 crore, up 44.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.01 crore in June 2023 up 44.44% from Rs. 15.93 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.75 crore in June 2023 up 49.05% from Rs. 1.84 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.50 crore in June 2023 up 52.03% from Rs. 2.96 crore in June 2022.

Mangalam Seeds EPS has increased to Rs. 2.50 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.68 in June 2022.

Mangalam Seeds shares closed at 229.80 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.97% returns over the last 6 months and 160.84% over the last 12 months.