English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Mangalam Seeds Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.01 crore, up 44.44% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:04 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mangalam Seeds are:

    Net Sales at Rs 23.01 crore in June 2023 up 44.44% from Rs. 15.93 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.75 crore in June 2023 up 49.05% from Rs. 1.84 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.50 crore in June 2023 up 52.03% from Rs. 2.96 crore in June 2022.

    Mangalam Seeds EPS has increased to Rs. 2.50 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.68 in June 2022.

    Mangalam Seeds shares closed at 229.80 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.97% returns over the last 6 months and 160.84% over the last 12 months.

    Mangalam Seeds
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations23.0115.8015.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations23.0115.8015.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18.12-10.02--
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.6919.936.78
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.41-4.25-2.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.510.630.50
    Depreciation0.280.280.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.613.587.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.205.652.47
    Other Income0.01-0.040.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.225.612.48
    Interest0.520.370.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.705.242.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.705.242.15
    Tax0.950.850.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.754.391.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.754.391.84
    Equity Share Capital10.9810.9810.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.504.071.68
    Diluted EPS2.504.071.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.504.071.68
    Diluted EPS2.504.071.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Mangalam Seeds #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!