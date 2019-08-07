Mangalam Seeds Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 9.33 crore, up 9.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.33 crore in June 2019 up 9.49% from Rs. 8.52 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2019 up 67.07% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2019 up 126.76% from Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2018.

Mangalam Seeds EPS has increased to Rs. 1.10 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2018.

Mangalam Seeds shares closed at 59.95 on August 05, 2019 (BSE)