Mangalam Seeds Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.06 crore, up 64.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.06 crore in December 2022 up 64.6% from Rs. 12.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.22 crore in December 2022 up 109.29% from Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.60 crore in December 2022 up 89.3% from Rs. 2.43 crore in December 2021.