    Mangalam Seeds Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.06 crore, up 64.6% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mangalam Seeds are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.06 crore in December 2022 up 64.6% from Rs. 12.80 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.22 crore in December 2022 up 109.29% from Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.60 crore in December 2022 up 89.3% from Rs. 2.43 crore in December 2021.

    Mangalam Seeds
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.0612.4012.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.0612.4012.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.956.088.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.553.70--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.65-1.440.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.670.520.51
    Depreciation0.280.060.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.661.140.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.292.342.21
    Other Income0.030.020.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.322.362.21
    Interest0.370.360.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.952.001.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.952.001.90
    Tax0.720.380.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.221.621.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.221.621.54
    Equity Share Capital10.9810.9810.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.871.471.40
    Diluted EPS2.871.471.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.871.471.40
    Diluted EPS2.871.471.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
