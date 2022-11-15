Mangalam Seeds Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.40 crore, up 78.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.40 crore in September 2022 up 78.17% from Rs. 6.96 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.61 crore in September 2022 up 126.74% from Rs. 0.71 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.47 crore in September 2022 up 51.53% from Rs. 1.63 crore in September 2021.

Mangalam Seeds EPS has increased to Rs. 1.47 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.65 in September 2021.

Mangalam Seeds shares closed at 87.70 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.10% returns over the last 6 months and 2.33% over the last 12 months.