    Mangalam Seeds Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.40 crore, up 78.17% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mangalam Seeds are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.40 crore in September 2022 up 78.17% from Rs. 6.96 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.61 crore in September 2022 up 126.74% from Rs. 0.71 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.47 crore in September 2022 up 51.53% from Rs. 1.63 crore in September 2021.

    Mangalam Seeds EPS has increased to Rs. 1.47 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.65 in September 2021.

    Mangalam Seeds shares closed at 87.70 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.10% returns over the last 6 months and 2.33% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.4016.116.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.4016.116.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.01--1.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.706.780.54
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.44-2.252.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.530.500.48
    Depreciation0.070.480.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.158.100.89
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.382.511.38
    Other Income0.020.010.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.402.521.38
    Interest0.370.350.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.022.171.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.022.171.04
    Tax0.410.310.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.611.860.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.611.860.71
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.611.860.71
    Equity Share Capital10.9810.9810.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.471.690.65
    Diluted EPS1.471.690.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.471.690.65
    Diluted EPS1.471.690.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:33 am