Mangalam Seeds Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.94 crore, down 10.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.94 crore in March 2021 down 10.9% from Rs. 12.28 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2021 up 351.56% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2021 up 244.12% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2020.

Mangalam Seeds EPS has increased to Rs. 1.22 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.27 in March 2020.

Mangalam Seeds shares closed at 92.00 on June 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given 24.32% returns over the last 6 months and 35.29% over the last 12 months.