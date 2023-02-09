Mangalam Seeds Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.05 crore, up 56.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.05 crore in December 2022 up 56.96% from Rs. 13.41 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.20 crore in December 2022 up 82.41% from Rs. 1.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.65 crore in December 2022 up 81.64% from Rs. 2.56 crore in December 2021.