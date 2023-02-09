Mangalam Seeds Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.05 crore, up 56.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.05 crore in December 2022 up 56.96% from Rs. 13.41 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.20 crore in December 2022 up 82.41% from Rs. 1.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.65 crore in December 2022 up 81.64% from Rs. 2.56 crore in December 2021.

Mangalam Seeds EPS has increased to Rs. 2.85 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.60 in December 2021.

Mangalam Seeds shares closed at 240.15 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 158.23% returns over the last 6 months and 157.26% over the last 12 months.