    Mangalam Seeds Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.05 crore, up 56.96% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 12:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mangalam Seeds are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.05 crore in December 2022 up 56.96% from Rs. 13.41 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.20 crore in December 2022 up 82.41% from Rs. 1.76 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.65 crore in December 2022 up 81.64% from Rs. 2.56 crore in December 2021.

    Mangalam Seeds
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.0512.4013.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.0512.4013.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.926.018.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.553.70--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.61-1.440.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.680.530.61
    Depreciation0.310.070.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.671.151.04
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.322.382.33
    Other Income0.030.020.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.342.402.34
    Interest0.400.370.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.942.022.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.942.022.03
    Tax0.740.410.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.201.611.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.201.611.76
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.201.611.76
    Equity Share Capital10.9810.9810.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.851.471.60
    Diluted EPS2.851.471.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.851.471.60
    Diluted EPS2.851.471.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited