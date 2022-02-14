Mangalam Seeds Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.41 crore, up 11.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.41 crore in December 2021 up 11.55% from Rs. 12.02 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.76 crore in December 2021 up 5.2% from Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.56 crore in December 2021 up 9.4% from Rs. 2.34 crore in December 2020.

Mangalam Seeds EPS has increased to Rs. 1.60 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.52 in December 2020.

Mangalam Seeds shares closed at 89.65 on February 11, 2022 (BSE)