Mangalam Organ Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 143.01 crore, up 66.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 143.01 crore in September 2021 up 66.37% from Rs. 85.96 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.49 crore in September 2021 up 56.99% from Rs. 14.33 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.22 crore in September 2021 up 52.4% from Rs. 23.11 crore in September 2020.

Mangalam Organ EPS has increased to Rs. 26.26 in September 2021 from Rs. 16.73 in September 2020.

Mangalam Organ shares closed at 767.60 on October 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 34.54% returns over the last 6 months and 59.97% over the last 12 months.