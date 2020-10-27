Mangalam Organ Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 85.96 crore, down 28.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 85.96 crore in September 2020 down 28.95% from Rs. 120.98 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.33 crore in September 2020 down 11.9% from Rs. 16.26 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.11 crore in September 2020 down 17.79% from Rs. 28.11 crore in September 2019.

Mangalam Organ EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.73 in September 2020 from Rs. 18.99 in September 2019.

Mangalam Organ shares closed at 479.85 on October 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 80.02% returns over the last 6 months and 35.47% over the last 12 months.